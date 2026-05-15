Swanand Kirkire fears for the soul of Bollywood music: Why the ‘O Ri Chiraiya’ creator is wary of AI

The film industry witnessed a massive shift after the COVID-19 pandemic. Filmmakers appeared to be running out of fresh ideas, while audiences became far more selective about where they wanted to spend their money. Viewers began rejecting content, and conversations around strong writing and meaningful storytelling started dominating the industry. Now, actor-singer Swanand Kirkire has shared his thoughts on the changing landscape, saying that while Mumbai values talent immensely, it somewhere struggles when it comes to creating truly original content.

Bombay is lacking creativity: Swanand Kirkire

Speaking to SCREEN, Swanand said, “Bombay has given value to everything I gained from Indore and Delhi. Bombay respects creative people, but when it comes to creativity itself, they are sometimes unable to create something of their own. In places like Delhi, where resources are limited, the passion to do something out of the box and the desperation to create art become much stronger. But I have no complaints from Mumbai. The city has given me ample opportunities to sing, act, and now even direct.”