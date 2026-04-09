‘This isn’t a flex’: Suzanne Bernert slams Deepika Padukone’s response to ‘silent treatment’ over Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Deepika Padukone recently grabbed headlines after addressing the chatter around her “silence” on husband Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor responded by stating that she had watched the film “way before any of you did,” seemingly putting an end to the speculation. However, the controversy has taken a fresh turn, with actor Suzanne Bernert publicly questioning Deepika’s reaction to the ongoing buzz surrounding her lack of visible praise for the film.

Taking to social media, Suzanne called out Deepika’s reaction and questioned why the actress had not publicly praised her husband. In her post, she remarked that such a response “isn’t a flex” and added that many were still waiting for Deepika to openly acknowledge Ranveer’s achievement.

Her post on X read, “Dear Deepika This isn’t a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don’t understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge.”

See Suzanne Bernert ‘s post for Deepika Padukone here:

Dear Deepika 🙏🏻

This isn’t a flex!

We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don’t understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge pic.twitter.com/pmjsNYerp4 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) April 9, 2026

Deepika Padukone hits back at buzz around her silence

The whole controversy began when social media users noticed that Deepika had not posted or openly praised Dhurandhar 2, despite the film’s massive box office run. Speculation grew, with some even suggesting that her silence might be intentional.

Addressing the buzz, Deepika Padukone responded on Instagram in a playful yet sharp tone, dismissing speculation around her “silence” by saying she had already watched the film “way before any of you did.”

Her reaction came on a video about her missing the film’s premiere, which was captioned, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?”

She cheekily replied in the comments, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on? (hand over mouth emoji).”

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The debate also ties into the broader online narrative that had been building around Deepika’s absence from promotional events, including the film’s premiere.

Viral posts and discussions speculated whether her silence was being overanalysed or if it hinted at something more deliberate. Deepika, however, clearly leaned towards the former, suggesting that people were reading too much into the situation.

Despite the noise, Dhurandhar 2 continues to perform exceptionally well, with Ranveer Singh receiving widespread praise for his performance. The film’s success has only intensified public scrutiny of the couple’s public interactions, turning what may have been a minor social media observation into a widely discussed topic.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Ranveer Singh-starrer Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar 2, on Day 21, continued its strong run, collecting a net of Rs 7.90 crore across 13,093 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross has reached Rs 1,246.67 crore, while the India net stands at Rs 1,041.27 crore so far, as shared by trade site Sacnilk.

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Overseas, the film added Rs 3.00 crore on Day 21, pushing its total international gross to Rs 407.00 crore. Combining both domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 now stands at an impressive Rs 1,653.67 crore.