Sutapa Sikdar shares sweet exchange with Irrfan Khan in throwback video: ‘I crave for your indulgences’

Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away last year, his family — wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan — have been reliving his memories on social media. The unseen photos and videos shared by them are a treat for fans, who get to see the actor’s personal side.

On Friday, Sutapa shared a video from Irrfan’s vanity van during the shoot of Angrezi Medium in London. While she enjoys a game of cards with the team members, the actor is seen sitting close by with a book, munching on some snacks. As the song “Ude jab jab zulfein teri” plays in the background, Sutapa is heard telling Irrfan, “Kitna meetha hai yeh gaana (how sweet is this song)”. To this, the actor, who seemed to be enjoying the music, replies, “Ab aur meetha ho jayega (It will get sweeter now)”.

Sharing the beautiful memory, Sutapa Sikdar captioned the post writing how she misses his indulgences. She wrote, “Three years ago with irrfan’s team in London shooting.he wasn’t well this particular day but who can tell..hated playing cards but tirelessly witnessed reading his book and saw us playing even in the makeup van. i crave for your indulgences Irrfan#shootingwaits #AngreziMedium #wivesenjoying #imissyou.”

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, after battling a rare neuroendocrine cancer for two years. In an earlier interview on his death anniversary, Sutapa mentioned that she is taking time to cope with his absence. “The loneliness is very strong. Because we were not very social, we did not have too many friends. We were always that two-people unit. He would come back from shoot and we would see a film or talk. So it so revolved around him. It is very difficult to figure out a life without him,” she told Times of India.

She further revealed that the family wasn’t prepared for the death because his reports showed improvement in the last few months. They were even planning a holiday two months before Irrfan’s death. “He was not scared of death anymore. Still of course he wanted to live. He wanted to grow a forest, do a lot of social work.”

Irrfan’s son Babil is set to make his acting debut with Anvita Dutt’s film Qala, which would stream on Netflix soon.