Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa shares emotional note, writes ’till we meet again’

Irrfan Khan had passed away on April 29 this year. (Photo: Sutapa Sikdar/Facebook) Irrfan Khan had passed away on April 29 this year. (Photo: Sutapa Sikdar/Facebook)

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared a note remembering the actor after a month of his death. Sharing photos of the Angrezi Medium actor, Sutapa wrote, “‘Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.’ It’s just a matter of time…milenge baaten karenge…. Till we meet again.”

Irrfan passed away on April 29 after a long battle with cancer.

Earlier, Sutapa Sikdar had written a beautiful note talking about her journey with Irrfan.

“It’s difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it’s own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union,” the note read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd