Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan on 4 years of Qarib Qarib Singlle: ‘Some journeys abruptly stop’

As Irrfan Khan’s 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle completed four years on Wednesday, the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered him and shared how despite being away from him, she is still ‘qareeb’ to him.

Sutapa shared a Facebook memory from 2017 where Irrfan had shared the critics’ reaction to his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Along with it, she wrote, “When the sleep disorder still continues even after one and a half year. And FB opens the flood gate of memory a new one each day and sahir saab says ‘tum hote toh yeh hota” as irrfan really wanted to recite this poetry once somewhere.”

Irrfan died aged 53from a colon infection following diagnosis of a neuroendocrine tumour.

Sutapa Sikdar added, “Bacchansaab’s iconic voice had travelled many a times in student days and irrfan used to marvel at it but twenty five years later sahir Saab took the lead in Fandom over Bacchan Saab and irrfan in those late night conversations would say yaar Muzhe bolna tha yeh..ekbaar …” but some journey’s abruptly stop and leave you #qareebqareebsingle.”

Concluding her emotional note, Sutapa added, “Kuch log itne qareeb hote hain Ki unke bina bhi Woh zindagi mein qareeb hi rehte hain#irrfan.”

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a coming-of-age romantic drama that marked the Bollywood debut of south Indian actor Parvathy. The Tanuja Chandra directorial received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called it “a well-crafted, winsome rom-com.”