scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 11, 2021
MUST READ

Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan on 4 years of Qarib Qarib Singlle: ‘Some journeys abruptly stop’

Sutapa Sikdar shared a Facebook memory from 2017 where Irrfan had shared the critics' reaction to his film Qarib Qarib Singlle.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 11, 2021 9:50:31 pm
irrfan khan sutapa sikdarSutapa Sikdar got emotional as she remembered her late husband Irrfan Khan. (Photo: Sutapa Sikdar/Facebook)

As Irrfan Khan’s 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle completed four years on Wednesday, the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered him and shared how despite being away from him, she is still ‘qareeb’ to him.

Sutapa shared a Facebook memory from 2017 where Irrfan had shared the critics’ reaction to his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. Along with it, she wrote, “When the sleep disorder still continues even after one and a half year. And FB opens the flood gate of memory a new one each day and sahir saab says ‘tum hote toh yeh hota” as irrfan really wanted to recite this poetry once somewhere.”

Irrfan died aged 53from a colon infection following diagnosis of a neuroendocrine tumour.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sutapa Sikdar added, “Bacchansaab’s iconic voice had travelled many a times in student days and irrfan used to marvel at it but twenty five years later sahir Saab took the lead in Fandom over Bacchan Saab and irrfan in those late night conversations would say yaar Muzhe bolna tha yeh..ekbaar …” but some journey’s abruptly stop and leave you #qareebqareebsingle.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Concluding her emotional note, Sutapa added, “Kuch log itne qareeb hote hain Ki unke bina bhi Woh zindagi mein qareeb hi rehte hain#irrfan.”

Also read |Irrfan Khan foretold his death to son Babil Khan: ‘He smiled and said I am going to die’

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a coming-of-age romantic drama that marked the Bollywood debut of south Indian actor Parvathy. The Tanuja Chandra directorial received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called it “a well-crafted, winsome rom-com.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, 12 celebrity photos
Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 11: Latest News

Advertisement