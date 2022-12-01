scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Sutapa Sikdar recalls son Babil’s first day on Irrfan Khan’s film set as Qala releases: ‘Pressure of parenting’

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is a part of Qala, which begins streaming on Netflix from Thursday.

Sutapa Sikdar recalls son Babil's first day on Irrfan Khan's film set on Qala's release daySutapa Sikdar celebrates the release of son Babil's film Qala. (Photo: Babil Khan/Instagram)

It is the release day for Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s first film, Qala. While the day is really special for the family, the actor’s mother and Irrfan‘s wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram story to celebrate it.

Sharing an old photo of baby Babil with Irrfan, Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “First day to babas set to release of your film #qala. #elderson.” Sutapa used the hashtag ‘#pressureofparenting’ in the post.

Sutapa Sikdar also tagged Qala’s director Anvitaa Dutt as she expressed her gratitude with this post.

Also read |Exclusive | Babil on how his ‘vulnerable space’ after father Irrfan Khan’s death found an outlet in Qala

See Sutapa Sikdar’s post on son Babil Khan’s first film, Qala’s release day:

(Photo: Sutapa Sikdar/Instagram)

In Qala, which is out on Netflix from December 1, Babil plays Jagan, a young singer whose dreams get wings when he is spotted by a renowned artiste, played by Swastika Mukherjee.

Ahead of the release of his debut film Qala, Babil Khan has opened up about his intense preparation for the role of a vocalist and the inevitable comparison with his father, Irrfan Khan. In an interview, he also shared why he does not like the terms ‘debut’ and ‘launch’. Babil has also shared that he wanted to honour his mother’s upbringing with his art.

Anvitaa Dutt-directorial Qala also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. The film chronicles the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother against the background of 1940s in Kolkata. In the film, Babil appears as Tripti’s rival.

The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:52:12 am
