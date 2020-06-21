Sutapa Sikdar on Sushant Singh Rajput: We have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14 at the age of 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook) Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14 at the age of 34. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has opened up about the reactions to the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14 at the age of 34.

In a Facebook post, Sutapa wrote, “Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput’s death. We have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser. Grieving process can be also productive fellow beings.”

Sutapa also paid tribute to Sushant on Instagram.



As a reply to a post of her son Babil, she commented, “Human mind is not something one can decipher on social media.(sic) Why why we will never know. The least we can do is not to judge a fragile sensitive person. We can dwell in our loss because one doesn’t come across often a youngster in Bollywood who reads quantum physics, poetry, supports organic farming, sends kids to NASA, is deep in astronomy, does charity, and yoga and spiritualism ..special soul special boy.. I am so sorry you were in so much pain. May you reach for stars, look closely at them while you are there. You will always have a special place in my heart since your first interview sushant.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd