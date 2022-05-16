Sutapa Sikdar calls Irrfan Khan ‘perfect picture of Lord Shiva’ as she remembers the day Babil was born

On Babil’s birthday, Sutapa Sikdar remembered the day she gave birth to her first born. Taking to Instagram, Sutapa shared throwback photos. While one of the photos featured a pregnant Sutapa, the rest of the photos gave a glimpse of late actor Irrfan Khan as a father. The photos showed him spending time with baby Babil.

Remembering the day Babil was born, Sutapa recalled Irrfan’s reaction. She described him as the “perfect picture of Lord Shiva” and expressed how his happiness was at “the peak of Mount Everest”.

“The smile on Irrfan’s face when he first saw you couldn’t be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself,” Sutapa mentioned.

She added, “It’s etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva.”

Calling Babil a “little devil”, Sutapa stated that her son’s best quality is he is “so full of heart that sometimes I have to catch it and put it back”.

“You are special you are magical.. whether it works in this society or for me is a big question though but with the most difficult parenting I am sooooo happy to have you as my son..no you don’t light up my life everyday we fight we argue you are not attentive towards me all the time but when you are, the stars descend upon our living room, rainbows float in my corridor,” she concluded.

Babil Khan is set to make his debut with Qala, a Clean Slate Filmz production. Babil recently also wrapped up YRF’s first web series The Railway Men.