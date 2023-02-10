scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali says she and DJ Aqeel are officially divorced: ‘We are happy about it’

Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel are now officially divorced. The couple had announced their separation in 2021.

farah khan aliFarah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel are officially divorced. (Photo: Farah Khan Ali/Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan’s sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her divorce from ex-husband DJ Aqeel. Farah took to her Instagram handle and announced the news by posting happy pictures with Aqeel. 

The couple was smiling in both the pictures and Farah wrote in the caption, “We have been declared officially divorced and are happy about it. We wish each other lots of love, happiness and luck in our onward journeys. We will always remain parents to our beautiful children Azaan and Fizaa and nothing will change. Grateful for the journey we had together.”

 

Bollywood celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza and Bhavana Pandey among others dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. Aqeel only reposted Farah’s post without any reactions. 

Earlier in 2021, the couple announced their separation and had said that there was no third person involved. Farah had said, “Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated”. 

 

She continued, “We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer. This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved.”

Farah and Aqeel tied the knot on February 20, 1999, and they have two kids–Azaan and Fizaa together.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 17:04 IST
