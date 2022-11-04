scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Sussanne Khan leaves heartfelt comment on Saba Azad’s post for Hrithik Roshan: ‘God bless u both’

Read Sussanne Khan's sweet comment on Saba Azad's post for Hrithik Roshan here. Sussanne and Hrithik were married for 14 years.

Sussanne Khnan- Hrithik Roshan- Saba AzadSussanne Khan has commented on Saba Azad's post for Hrithik Roshan. (Photos: Susssanne Khan, Saba Azad/ Instagram)

Two days after celebrating her birthday with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad posted a video on her social media platform to thank the actor for making her big day even more special by spending it with her. Now, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has written a sweet comment on Saba’s post.

Sussanne wrote, “How amazing god bless u both saboo 🧿🧿♥️☺️✨.” In the post, Saba thanked Hrithik for his sweet gesture of planning the activities on her birthday and sending her flowers. An excerpt of her post read, “Thank you Ro ♥️ for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers – my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Saba also shared how this year, she didn’t spend her birthday “doing mundane things” like she usually does. She wrote, “I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like – a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love.”

Hrithik and Sussane were married for 14 years before they separated in 2014. They are co-parenting their two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The two of them have maintained a cordial relationship even after their divorce. In fact, Sussanne had moved into the Roshan residence during the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 2020 to make sure that she could be around their sons.

Sussanne, who is now dating Arslan Goni, is affectionate towards Saba, who is dating Hrithik. The two often comment on each other’s social media posts. Both couples were also spotted partying together in Goa at Pooja Bedi’s bash last year.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 09:13:44 am
