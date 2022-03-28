Sussanne Khan’s birthday wish for son Hrehaan features sweet photo with Hrithik Roshan: ‘My sky full of stars…’

Celebrity designer Sussanne Khan, who is also the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, took to Instagram and shared a video, wishing her son Hrehaan a happy birthday. The montage features several photos of him, as well as one with Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne kept Coldplay’s song A Sky Full Of Stars as background for the montage.

She wrote, “Happy happiest 16… My Raystar. You truly are My sky Full of Stars…Coz you always have Light up my path… I am the luckiest mommy in the world…Coz you chose me.” Seema Khan responded to the post and wrote, “Happy birthday Hrehaan ❤️Love lots of love.”

Bhavana Panday commented, “Happy Birthday to your beautiful boy !!! ♥️♥️ lots of love.” Arslan Goni, who shares a close bond with Sussanne, wrote, “Happy happy birthday hrehaan!” Farhan Akhtar wished him a happy birthday as well, while Sonali Bendre, “Happy birthday darling Ray!!! And to his mommy.”

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan separated in 2013, but have always been on amicable terms and cheered on each other’s endeavours. Sussanne Khan has shown her support for Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad and rooted for her musical performances on her Instagram stories.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 film War, and has Krrish 4 in the pipeline along with Fighter.