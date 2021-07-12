Sussanne Khan wishes mother on birthday with a special post: ‘We learned all of it from you’

Sussanne Khan wished her mother Zarine Khan with an Instagram post where she called her “epitome of grace and strength.” Hrithik Roshan’s former wife also shared a set of photos presumably from a small family get-together. In the pictures, we can also see her father Sanjay Khan, sister Farah Khan Ali and her two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan.

In the Instagram post, Sussanne wrote, “Strong women don’t play victim, They don’t make themselves look pitiful, They may have a storm in their hearts, Yet their smile will be filled with love and forgiveness. The thing is that they absolutely adore life and realise nothing is worth complaining about. my Mummsy… you are the epitome of grace and strength… so grateful for You. Happy happiest birthday Mom… You are my favourite Human. We learned all of it from you.”

Her sister Farah Khan Ali also posted clicks and wrote, “Happy birthday Mom. You are my world. I wish you Happiness Health Love Light Laughter Luck Prosperity and more. You are the coolest mom in the world and the bond that holds the family together. We are so lucky to have you. Love you to the moon and back.”

B-town stars like Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, Dabboo Ratnani and others wished Zarine Khan too.

Sussanne had recently posted a video on her brother Zayed Khan’s birthday. In her caption, she wrote, ““Ma beautiful Familia…The best, specially talented, creative thinkers, (eccentric sometimes), hilariously funny with once in a while anger outbursts… this amazing group of my people who entertain, cry, laugh and support each other through the madness of life. And I lucked out most coz I have these angels surrounding me Nonstop and persistently.”