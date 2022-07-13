Sussanne Khan holds Arslan Goni close in photos from Las Vegas: ‘Love, dreams and smiles from the heart’

Celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, is spending time in Las Vegas with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Sussanne took to Instagram to share a picture clicked by Arslan and also shared a picture where she is seen posing with him at a restaurant’s bar.

Sussanne Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni in Las Vegas. (Photo: Sussanne Khan/ Instagram) Sussanne Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni in Las Vegas. (Photo: Sussanne Khan/ Instagram)

Sharing her picture clicked by Arslan, Sussanne wrote, “The best things in life are free… Good energy, kindness, Love, dreams and Smiles from the ♥️ 🦎🏄‍♂️🏞😇🌵#VivaLasVegas…… 📸 @arslangoni 🧿.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

In the pictures Sussanne is seen dressed in a black ensemble paired with a black fanny pack and boots, Arslan, on the other hand, is wearing a casual shirt and denims.

As soon as Sussanne shared these pictures on Instagram, her sister, celebrity jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan, posted a comment, where she wrote, “Gorgeous you Suss 😍😍😍”. One of her Instagram follower wrote, “Wow Black 🖤 Suits Ya Gorgeous Barbie,” while another person wrote, “Fire style and Baar picture🔥🔥🔥😍😍.”

Sussanne and Arslan have not conformed their relationship status yet, however the two are rumoured to be dating for a while now. The duo has taken several vacations together and shared pictures with each other on their social media platforms. Arslan is television actor Aly Goni’s brother. Currently, Sussanne and Arslan are on a holiday in the US.

Sussanne and Hrithik have been divorced for a long time now, but they still remain in good terms and are co-parenting their two sons Hrihaan and Hridaan. Sussanne, Arslan, Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad have been partying together too.