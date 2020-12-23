Sussanne Khan: Speculation that there were arrests completely incorrect

Sussanne Khan has issued a statement regarding the incident where she and a few other celebs were seen in breach of COVID norms. (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Designer Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, has issued a statement on social media regarding the incident during the wee hours of Tuesday where 34 people, including celebrities like singer Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina, were arrested and released on bail by Mumbai Police.

Sussanne said that she was at the Dragon Fly Club at JW Marriot, Sahar when at 2:30 am, the authorities entered the club. “Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she wrote.

Sussanne Khan added her heartfelt thanks to the Mumbai Police “for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe.”

Previously, Guru Randhawa also issued a statement about the incident where he admitted that he was not aware of “local authorities’ decision of night curfew.” He also promised “to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future.”

Senior inspector of Sahar Police Station S Mane on Tuesday told indianexpress.com, “A raid was conducted around 2.30 am at the Dragonfly Club near Mumbai airport. We found that the guests and those operating the club were not following lockdown measures, like wearing masks or observing social distancing. We arrested 34 persons that included seven staff members.” He added, “There were some women celebrities as well, but we did not arrest them. They were served with a notice and allowed to go.”

