Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali, DJ Aqeel end marriage of 22 years: ‘No third person involved’

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussane Khan’s sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has announced her separation from husband, DJ Aqeel through a lengthy heartfelt post on Instagram, stating, “Sometimes two people grow apart”.

Talking about her separation from Aqeel, Farah said that they are ‘happily separated’. The statement reads, “It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are ‘Happily Separated’.” The two got married in February 1999.

Talking about how the separation will not deter their love for their children Azaan and Fizaa, she wrote, “We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer. This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Ali (@farahkhanali)

“Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life,” Farah concluded.

DJ Aqeel shared the same statement on Instagram shortly after Farah shared it on her social media platforms. Reacting to her post, Sussane Khan commented, “Love u both”, many of her friends like Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari and Sophie Choudry also sent their love for the former couple and wished her the best for her future.

Farah and DJ Aqeel met each other at a party. After being in courtship for about two years, they tied the knot on February 20, 1999. The couple has an eighteen year old son, Azaan and a fifteen year old daughter, Fizaa together.