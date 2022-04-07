Sussanne Khan shares new video with Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni from Goa bash; Pooja Bedi is delighted they’ve ‘found love again’

Sussanne Khan, who recently designed a new restaurant in Goa, took to Instagram and thanked her team for making her dream come true. She posted a video that also featured several photos of her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, as well as her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend, musician-actor Saba Azad. The rumoured couples partied in Goa together. On Tuesday, Hrithik and Saba returned to Mumbai, and were seen at the airport holding hands. They were followed by Sussanne and Arslan, also holding hands.

Sussanne captioned her post, “The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead.” Arslan Goni shared a photo from their recent Goa holiday on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations darling, on your restaurant.” Sussanne reposted the photo and wrote, “Thank you so much,” with several kisses.

Speaking about their recent Goa bash, Pooja Bedi told ETimes that the party was hosted by Sussanne as a celebration for her newly designed restaurant. Pooja praised her for her hard work and ‘ability to multi-task’. “She hosted a party to launch a café in Panjim for which she’s done the interiors, hence all of us were there,” Pooja mentioned. Pooja had shared several photos from the party that day, which saw both couples enjoying themselves. Pooja said that she is happy when people move on and find love, as not all relationships are meant to last forever. She said that she is delighted that ‘both have found love again’.

If reports are to be believed, Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for over a year, and they often share photos of each other on Instagram. Hrithik and Sussanne separated in 2014, but remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their children, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Meanwhile, Hrithik and Saba have not addressed their relationship officially, but their Instagram PDA, and Saba’s presence at Hrithik’s family lunches have spoken volumes.