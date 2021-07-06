Sussanne Khan shares heartwarming video of Zayed Khan’s birthday celebration, pens emotional note

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife and designer Sussanne Khan on Tuesday shared a video from her brother Zayed Khan’s 42nd birthday celebration. Along with the video featuring the entire Khan family, Sussanne posted an emotional note about her family, calling them a group of “creative thinkers and hilariously funny.” The celebrity designer also said that she was grateful for her family members, who stand by each other through thick and thin.

“Ma beautiful Familia…The best, specially talented, creative thinkers, (eccentric sometimes), hilariously funny with once in a while anger outbursts… this amazing group of my people who entertain, cry, laugh and support each other through the madness of life. And I lucked out most coz I have these angels surrounding me Nonstop and persistently,” she wrote.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan on Monday posted warm birthday wishes for Zayed Khan. While sister Sussanne wrote, “You are my darling little brother who feels like my twin.. having your love and unconditional support through the bad and good in my life has been so crazily epic… Happiest happy birthday To my amazing Zai.. there is NO one else with a power packed relentless solid heart like yours. ♥️⚡️🌟💪🏻 love you the mostesttttt…. Your forever cheerleader Suzzz 🦋🧚🏻💪🏻⚡️😊 #Houseofkhan,” Hrithik commented on Sussanne’s Instagram post, “Best man.”

Hrithik had also commented on Zayed’s birthday post, which he dedicated to his wife Malaika. As Zayed showered love on his partner, thanking her for “loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with,” Hrithik commented on the post, “Sweet. Happy birthday, brother.”