Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni vacation in Turkey with Ekta Kapoor. See pics

Besides enjoying his time in Turkey with Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni is also shooting AltBalaji's next project, Love Ek Tarffa, in the country.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 9, 2022 10:55:22 am
Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan are in Turkey. (Photo: Arslan Goni/Instagram)

Interior designer Sussanne Khan and her rumoured actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni, brother of actor Aly Goni, are vacationing in Turkey. Arslan has been sharing pictures from their holidays on social media. Besides enjoying their time together, Arslan is also shooting his next project, Love Ek Tarffa, in the country.

Amid work, Arslan went out for dinner with Sussanne and a few of his other friends. He shared the pictures from the night on Instagram. From the pictures, it looks like the couple had a fun time together. A few days ago, Arslan had also posted a picture of himself from Turkey, which he captioned as, “A few more days with john #nofilter #shooting #istanbul #workmode #loveektarrfa @altbalaji @manorramapictures dir: @solkohli.”

arslan goni sussanne khan Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni in Turkey. (Photo: Arslan Goni/Instagram) sussanne khan Another photo of Sussanne Khan shared by Arslan Goni.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)

This is Arslan’s second project with Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji. He also starred in the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. It also starred Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa in pivotal roles.

Also read |Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni party with Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor. See photos

The producer of the show, Karan Raj Kohli of Manorama Pictures, has also been sharing several photos from Istanbul, Turkey where the team of Love Ek Tarffa has been shooting for some time now. The show will stream on AltBalaji. Sharing the photos, Karan wrote, “Sparkle dump with the sparkle girls @sapnapabbi_sappers @ektarkapoor #Istanbul.”

Earlier, a photo featuring Ekta Kapoor, Sapna Pabbi, Ridhi Dogra, Sussanne, and Arslan, also surfaced on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Raj Kohli (@karanrajkohli)

Sussanne had also shared a glimpse of her “Turkish Delights” a few days back. She had shared a compilation of photos that showcased her time in Turkey with Arslan, Ekta and Ridhi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sussanne and Arslan do not shy away from making appearances on each other’s social media accounts. From posting adorable birthday posts for each other to sharing pictures from their vacation together, the couple has been doing it all.

