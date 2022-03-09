Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni vacation in Turkey with Ekta Kapoor. See pics

Interior designer Sussanne Khan and her rumoured actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni, brother of actor Aly Goni, are vacationing in Turkey. Arslan has been sharing pictures from their holidays on social media. Besides enjoying their time together, Arslan is also shooting his next project, Love Ek Tarffa, in the country.

Amid work, Arslan went out for dinner with Sussanne and a few of his other friends. He shared the pictures from the night on Instagram. From the pictures, it looks like the couple had a fun time together. A few days ago, Arslan had also posted a picture of himself from Turkey, which he captioned as, “A few more days with john #nofilter #shooting #istanbul #workmode #loveektarrfa @altbalaji @manorramapictures dir: @solkohli.”

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni in Turkey. (Photo: Arslan Goni/Instagram) Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni in Turkey. (Photo: Arslan Goni/Instagram)

Another photo of Sussanne Khan shared by Arslan Goni. Another photo of Sussanne Khan shared by Arslan Goni.

This is Arslan’s second project with Ekta Kapoor’s AltBalaji. He also starred in the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. It also starred Parth Samthaan and Patralekhaa in pivotal roles.

The producer of the show, Karan Raj Kohli of Manorama Pictures, has also been sharing several photos from Istanbul, Turkey where the team of Love Ek Tarffa has been shooting for some time now. The show will stream on AltBalaji. Sharing the photos, Karan wrote, “Sparkle dump with the sparkle girls @sapnapabbi_sappers @ektarkapoor #Istanbul.”

Earlier, a photo featuring Ekta Kapoor, Sapna Pabbi, Ridhi Dogra, Sussanne, and Arslan, also surfaced on social media.

Sussanne had also shared a glimpse of her “Turkish Delights” a few days back. She had shared a compilation of photos that showcased her time in Turkey with Arslan, Ekta and Ridhi.

Sussanne and Arslan do not shy away from making appearances on each other’s social media accounts. From posting adorable birthday posts for each other to sharing pictures from their vacation together, the couple has been doing it all.