Sunday, July 10, 2022

Sussanne Khan takes us inside her recent California trip with rumoured beau Arslan Goni, see his response here

Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni seemingly had a good time in California. See their photos and videos together.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 10, 2022 3:48:34 pm
Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni vacation photos videosSussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni's photos are vacation goals. (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram to share a reel that shows many photos and videos from her recent California vacation with her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. In the photos and video, we see Sussanne and Arslan Goni posing closely as they had a good time with each other and a few other friends.

Sharing the video, Sussanne Khan wrote, “When Your Summer away makes you feel like your new ‘Home’… food coma, friends, the sea, mescal and loads of lolssss…🏄‍♂️🙌🏻♥️🧿😇🚀 #summer22 #califhearted.” In the comments section, Arslan Goni wrote, “Even I want to make a reel and put it 😘😘😘😘😘 pls make one for me. @suzkr.”

Also read |Hrithik Roshan parties with Sussanne Khan, her rumoured beau Arslan Goni; she calls them ‘my tribe’

Sussanne Khan‘s post also featured the couple with Abhay Deol. Another friend of the couple shared more photos from last night’s get-together.

See Sussanne Khan’s Instagram reel with Arslan Goni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

See more recent photos of Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni:

Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni (3) (Photo: Salima Surani/Instagram) Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni (Photo: Salima Surani/Instagram) Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni (Photo: Salima Surani/Instagram)

Well, this is not the first time when Sussanne took us on this vacation with Arslan. Earlier too, she had shared a reel and some photos on her Instagram story.

See more posts from Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni’s vacation:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

sussanne khan (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram) arslan and sussanne (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Not too long ago, Preity Zinta also shared a photo that featured Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, husband Gene Goodenough, Sussanne Khan, and Arslan Goni on her social media. Soon after, designer-entrepreneur Sussanne Khan too gave a glimpse of the said get-together. Preity wrote in the caption, “A night to remember ❤️ #memories #ting,” while Sussanne wrote, “The best people in life are those with the largest hearts…my tribe..missing a few”.

While Sussanne is said to be dating Arslan, her former husband and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is currently seeing actor and singer Saba Azad.

