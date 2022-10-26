Sussanne Khan rings in birthday with sons Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan: ‘So scared of getting older’

It is interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s 44th birthday today. Sussanne took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with her sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan as she rang in her special day.

Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, “So scared of getting older. I’m only good at being young….So I play the numbers game. To find a way to say..life has just begun… 😇♥️♥️ so will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am in… Thank you Life, Thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars I proudly wear my armour… #Nevergonnastopthistrain #olderbutyounger P.S Thankyou Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your mom… and forever keeping me ‘Me’ 🙌🏻✨🌻#CountingmyGraces 🤲🏻🤲🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️#renegotiatedwithLife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

The comments section of Sussanne’s post was soon flooded with wishes from her good friends and fans.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways in 2014 after being married for 13 years. But the duo has been co-parenting their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. The two are also good friends and have repeatedly shown support for each other on social media. We also see them partying together and joining each other’s families on special occasions.

Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, whereas Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad.