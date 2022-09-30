Sussanne Khan hypes ex-husband Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha, calls it a ‘tremendous entertainer’

Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan has reviewed the actor’s latest offering, the Hindi remake of Tamil original Vikram Vedha and has called it a “tremendous entertainer”. The film came out on Friday and also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing a poster of the film, Sussanne wrote, “RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!!”

“Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😇😇😇,” she added.

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014 after being married for 13 years. However, the estranged couple made sure that their divorce doesn’t affect their friendship as they co-parent their two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The two have always showed support for each other on social media, and are also spotted partying together and joining each other’s families for celebratory moments. Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, whereas Hrithik is seeing Saba Azad.

Hrithik, a few months ago, had cheered for Sussanne on her new project. He had shared Sussanne’s Instagram post announcing her new gig and wrot4e, “Energy never lies…. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up… ✨✨✨✨✨🚀📸.”

Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha has released all over the world today, it is directed by filmmaker duo Puskhar and Gayatri who also directed the Tamil original starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is clashing Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, a big epic drama releasing today starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jairam Ravi, Trisha and others.

On the work front, Hrithik’s next project is YRF’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone.