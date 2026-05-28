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Sussanne Khan remembers late mom Zarine Khan on Eid al-Adha: ‘Missing you always’
Sussanne Khan remembered her late mother Zarine Khan on Eid al-Adha by sharing unseen photographs and a heartfelt note on social media.
On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan, took to social media to remember her late mother, Zarine Khan.
Along with some old photos with her beloved mom, Sussanne shared a heartfelt note.
The note read, “You will always be my Super Trooper.. Eid Mubarak to you my up in Jannat.. we all miss you every single moment of our lives… n yes in all our hearts YOU TOTALLY ARE ‘ Our Super Trooper Mummsy life lessons’ 💛💛💛💛💛🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 p.s I imagine you making heaven a better place with all your warmth and love….. miss u maddddddly my beautiful mum 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛.”
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Neelam Kothari Soni and Deanne Panday reacted to Sussanne Khan’s post with heart emojis while Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Aunty is a angel in Jannat blessing all of us.”
Sussanne Khan’s other posts for Zarine Khan
This is not the first time when Sussanne Khan shared a post for her mother Zarine Khan. On the first Mother’s Day after Zarine’s demise, Sussanne shared an emotional tribute that read, “I miss you more each day… you were and still are the Best mother.. thanks to technology i can convert some of our old pics into videos.. looking for a tech miracle to be able to see you again someday.. in real.. i am sure i will. 🥹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 always need to be known as Zarine’s Sussanne.. I may not have been so authentic as you were all the time.. but I try to be better each day.. I miss you my Mummsy.. too too much. 🦋🦋🦋and more.”
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Reacting to that post, Hrithik Roshan wrote in the comments section, “How we miss her ❤️.”
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Zarine Khan’s demise
Zarine Khan passed away on November 7, 2025 at the age of 81 following age-related health complications. She was married to veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan and is survived by her children Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Simone Arora and Farah Khan Ali.
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