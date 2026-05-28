Sussanne Khan remembers late mom Zarine Khan on Eid al-Adha: ‘Missing you always’

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan, took to social media to remember her late mother, Zarine Khan.

Along with some old photos with her beloved mom, Sussanne shared a heartfelt note.

The note read, “You will always be my Super Trooper.. Eid Mubarak to you my up in Jannat.. we all miss you every single moment of our lives… n yes in all our hearts YOU TOTALLY ARE ‘ Our Super Trooper Mummsy life lessons’ 💛💛💛💛💛🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 p.s I imagine you making heaven a better place with all your warmth and love….. miss u maddddddly my beautiful mum 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛.”