Sussanne Khan on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday: Wish you the warmest parts of life

Sunday, January 10, 2021
Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: January 10, 2021 11:05:35 am
hrithik roshan birthday sussanne khan wishHrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have remained best friends since their divorce six years ago. (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Fashion designer Sussanne Khan on Sunday wished actor-former husband Hrithik Roshan the warmest parts of life on his 47th birthday.

Sussanne took to Instagram to post the birthday wish for Hrithik alongside a video of the War star with their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

“Happy happiest birthday Rye.. wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds,” Sussanne wrote, captioning the short video.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who separated in 2014 after 14 years of marriage, have since remained best friends. They are often seen supporting each other’s professional endeavours and praising one another’s contribution in their personal growth.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster actioner, War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

