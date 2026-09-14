Sussanne Khan says mom Zarine’s death brought her closer to Hrithik Roshan’s mom, shares ‘warm’ bond with Saba Azad

Despite parting ways as a couple over a decade ago, fashion designer Sussanne Khan and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan still share a warm bond and are proud parents to their two sons. While Sussanne and Hrithik have often been spotted vacationing together with their respective partners, actors Saba Azad and Arslan Goni, they also remain close to each other’s families.

Sussanne recently shared that her relationship with her former mother-in-law, Pinkie Roshan, has become even stronger over the past year, particularly following the death of her mother, Zarine Khan, in November 2025.

Memories of Blunder | A ‘Pramod Pappanic Approach’: How Mammootty, Nayanthara’s Thaskaraveeran went horribly wrong

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sussanne Khan on her bond with Pinkie Roshan

“I must say that my bond with Hrithik’s mom and dad, especially his mom, has become so beautiful within the last six months; even more so, I think after losing my mom. Because I think that I actually kind of felt a lot of pain for the suffering that we both went through at one time; the way she used to love me, and maybe I did something wrong or whatever. So I think that after my mom passed, I felt more love for her and felt a realisation of what she meant to me in the past,” Sussanne shared during an appearance on the Honestly Why Not podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

She continued, “I think that she’s also so touched by that and has hence been reciprocating the same and been affectionate to me and proud of me. I think it has a lot to do with my own mother’s blessings. She always wanted me to give love to people who have been there for me. She knew that Hrithik’s mom and dad have always been there for me, and hence was like, ‘you have to be good to them.’ But along the way, with work and our own selfish needs, we forget and get distracted.”

Must Read | ‘Our selection also falters’: Salman Khan addresses Bigg Boss 20 casting backlash

‘We are a happy family now’: Sussanne Khan’s life beyond divorce

“Then you are faced with a disaster where you lose your mother. After all that, the bond (between Sussanne and Pinkie) has become much more special and I want to make it even more special. Even the bond she has with Arslan and the one I have with Saba are so warm. Now, we are all a happy family, genuinely caring towards each other without any ego. I’m blessed,” she added.

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were childhood friends, and they tied the knot in December 2000. However, they separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Story continues below this ad

Disclaimer: This article discusses themes of personal loss, grief, and family dynamics for emotional storytelling purposes. The content is non-advisory and provided strictly for informational and entertainment reading.