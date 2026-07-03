‘Not a gold-digger’: Sussanne Khan did not take Rs 400 cr alimony from Hrithik Roshan

Although it has been over a decade since Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and fashion designer Sussanne Khan divorced, the two remain very close friends and proud parents to their two sons. In fact, Hrithik and Sussanne have often been spotted together, along with their partners, actors Saba Azad and Arslan Goni, respectively, highlighting the enduring bond they share.

Nevertheless, their separation in December 2013 and eventual divorce in November 2014 made big headlines, particularly after rumours began swirling that Sussanne had demanded about Rs 400 crore as alimony, while Hrithik agreed to pay Rs 380 crore in settlement. Soon, many began flooding social media with posts against her. However, Hrithik himself then stepped forward and shot down all the reports, expressing his anger at the “fabricated news”.

Must Read | No wedding reception for Aamir Khan: Actor to marry Gauri Spratt at home on Sunday

Truth behind Hrithik-Sussanne Rs 400-crore alimony claim

Recently, Sussanne Khan’s sister, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, responded to the speculation and asserted that Sussanne did not take a penny in alimony. Maintaining that her sister isn’t a “gold-digger,” Farah noted that their mother did not raise them that way. For those unfamiliar, Sussanne and Farah are the daughters of renowned actor-producer Sanjay Khan and his wife, Zarine Khan.

“Everyone was in shock. There was a lot of hue and cry. There were a lot of opinions that people had about their personal lives, but I think they both handled it all beautifully. It was amicable,” she shared during an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | Salman Khan to leave Galaxy: Star lived in 1-BHK for 52 years, and why he’s leaving now

Dismissing claims that Sussanne demanded Rs 400 crore in alimony from Hrithik, Farah expressed her disgust at seeing people make such baseless claims on social media. “One thing I want to say on record is that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony, and I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that Rs 400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. I mean, that is such a lie. My dearest sister did not take anything,” Farah stated.

Story continues below this ad

She further pointed out that Hrithik and his parents, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie, still share a warm bond with Sussanne, which wouldn’t have happened had the latter behaved as the trolls say she did. “We come from a family and a mother who taught us that materialistic things are not important; relationships are more important. So, my sister did not take anything. That’s why today, the relationship she has with her ex-husband Hrithik and her ex-in-laws, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan, is amazing. They love her,” Farah maintained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

‘Not a gold-digger’: Farah Khan Ali on their family values

She added, “I think she conducted herself in a very sophisticated manner. She is not a gold-digger. She is very elegant. She comes from a khandani (reputed) family. She is elegant, and Hrithik is also a wonderful man. It didn’t work out for them, but you don’t need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press. There was no alimony in this. It’s incorrect and completely bad.”

Although Farah asked Sussanne multiple times to issue a statement refuting the allegations, the jewellery designer said her little sister was least interested in proving herself to people whose opinions didn’t matter to her. “I told her, ‘Why don’t you deny all this?’ She said, ‘I don’t care what people think of me, Farah’. I think we are all like that. I do whatever I want. Unless you bring some value into my life, what I do shouldn’t matter to you, and what you think of me shouldn’t matter to me.”

Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had travelled to Phuket in Thailand with their partners, Saba Azad and Arslan Goni. Interestingly, the former couple’s sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, as well as their close family members and friends, were also there for the getaway, thereby setting an example in maintaining a civil and warm relationship even after divorce. Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood friends, tied the knot in December 2000.