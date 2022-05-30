Saba Azad’s mirror-selfie from Minimum sets leave Sussanne Khan in awe: ‘Wow Saboo’

Saba Azad has become a fan favourite ever since the news of her dating Hrithik Roshan has come out. While the two have not made their relationship official, their fans were assured that the reports are true when Hrithik Roshan walked the red carpet of Karan Johar’s 50th birthday with Saba Azad. Their sweet Instagram exchanges have also managed to grab eyeballs more often than not.

While Saba and Hrithik are the new couple in the town, the Rocket Boys actor shares a happy bond with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan too. Earlier this week, Saba posted a video of herself from the sets of her upcoming film Minimum. In the short video, Saba took a mirror selfie, admiring herself. Sussanne, who was one of the firsts to comment on the video, was amazed by Saba. “Wow Saboo,” she lovingly wrote in the comment section. In response, Saba also called Sussanne with a nick name. She wrote, “Thanks my Soozloo.”

Sussanne, who has two sons with Hrithik, is dating Arslan Goni. She made her relationship official in December last year. “I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across♥️♥️🌟Shine brightest limitless,” she wrote.

While Sussanne is busy with her interior designing projects, Saba is stoked to be part of Minimum, which will star Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni and others. Talking about her character in the project, Saba shared, “Laurie is probably the toughest character Iv taken on to date, that’s what drew me to the film, I knew it would test my abilities as an actor, super excited for this ride.” The project will go on floors in June this year.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit film by the same name. Hrithik will play Vedha in the film. He will be stepping into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi’s role in the original.