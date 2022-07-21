scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious house, says ‘I created a nest for my boys Hridaan and Hrehaan’

Sussanne Khan posted a video on Instagram where she shared how her home has many artworks and memorabilia that "reminds her of certain times of her life”.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 6:14:50 pm
sussanne khan sonsSussanne Khan with her two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is an interior designer, recently took her fans inside her stylised, luxurious home. Sussanne posted a video on Instagram where she shared how her home has many artworks and memorabilia that “reminds her of certain times of her life”.

As Sussanne opens the main door of her house, we get to see a table which has many family portraits kept on it. The walls of the house are all painted in white and the natural light falling into the living room makes it look majestic. She says in the video that she has made this house, especially for her two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. “I created my nest for my boys, making all those memories very special for them,” she said.

Also read |Sussanne Khan takes us inside her recent California trip with rumoured beau Arslan Goni, see his response here

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sussanne Khan wrote, “When You set your heart to follow what lights u up… magical things happen…🦋😇 HELLOOpenHouse: Sussanne Khan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

For Sussanne, the most prized possession in her house is the artwork which is done by her son Hridaan. She has used Hridaan’s work on the pillows. Talking about her son, she said, “What he has been able to achieve at a very young age, he’s got really something special in him.”

Also read |Hrithik Roshan parties with Sussanne Khan, her rumoured beau Arslan Goni; she calls them ‘my tribe’

Sussanne Khan also showed some pictures of her loved ones in her home and said that they are her “calming factor” and she likes to see their faces when she walks in the house as they “motivate me to be my best self”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

As Sussanne shared the video, Twinkle Khanna dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Television actor Ridhi Dogra commented, “Your home is beautiful coz you are. Much love.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad
Opinion

PM's 'revdi' remark: We need to disentangle good subsidies from bad

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike
Explained

The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against GST hike

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

In Gujarat, Kejriwal’s reply to PM Modi’s 'revdi culture' remark

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Explained

What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?

Premium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Facebook's growth woes in India: too much nudity, not enough women

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell
Watch

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success
Explained

The phenomenon of ‘pan-Indian’ films, their spread and success

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon
Watch

NASA video shows Apollo 11 astronauts' tracks still on the Moon

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement