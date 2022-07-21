Sussanne Khan gives tour of her luxurious house, says ‘I created a nest for my boys Hridaan and Hrehaan’

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is an interior designer, recently took her fans inside her stylised, luxurious home. Sussanne posted a video on Instagram where she shared how her home has many artworks and memorabilia that “reminds her of certain times of her life”.

As Sussanne opens the main door of her house, we get to see a table which has many family portraits kept on it. The walls of the house are all painted in white and the natural light falling into the living room makes it look majestic. She says in the video that she has made this house, especially for her two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. “I created my nest for my boys, making all those memories very special for them,” she said.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sussanne Khan wrote, “When You set your heart to follow what lights u up… magical things happen…🦋😇 HELLOOpenHouse: Sussanne Khan.”

For Sussanne, the most prized possession in her house is the artwork which is done by her son Hridaan. She has used Hridaan’s work on the pillows. Talking about her son, she said, “What he has been able to achieve at a very young age, he’s got really something special in him.”

Sussanne Khan also showed some pictures of her loved ones in her home and said that they are her “calming factor” and she likes to see their faces when she walks in the house as they “motivate me to be my best self”.

As Sussanne shared the video, Twinkle Khanna dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Television actor Ridhi Dogra commented, “Your home is beautiful coz you are. Much love.”