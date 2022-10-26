scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Sussanne Khan gets emotional birthday wish from boyfriend Arslan Goni: ‘I pray the child in you always stays alive….’

Arslan Goni penned an emotional post for Sussanne Khan, and shared a video of all their romantic moments together.

Arslan Goni pens emotional wish for Sussanne Khan.

On designer Sussanne Khan’s birthday, her boyfriend Arslan Goni shared a montage of her photos on social media, capturing many of their romantic moments together. He also wrote an emotional post, lavishing praise on her. The couple has been in a relationship for over two years, going by Arslan’s post.

Arslan wrote in his caption, “Happy happy birthday my love … i have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy I was happier when I was sad I was less sad and when I was in pain I had the strength to take it ….. I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy happy birthday. P.s I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year.” The video was set to the song “I Ain’t Worried,” by One Republic.

Sussanne had earlier shared photos with her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She was previously married to their father, Hrithik Roshan. She captioned the post, “So scared of getting older, I’m only good at being young. So I play the numbers game. To find a way to say..life has just begun…so will not stop this train and won’t change for a minute the place I am in… Thank you Life, Thank you for making me who I am. With all the flaws and the scars I proudly wear my armour…”

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan separated in 2013. The couple remains on friendly terms and co-parent their children together, and Sussanne frequently attends get-togethers with the Roshans. While Sussanne is dating Arslan, Hrithik is now in a relationship with Saba Azad.

