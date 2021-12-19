Sussanne Khan’s love-filled wish for Arslan Goni’s birthday see photo: ‘Most beautiful energy I have ever come across’

Sussanne Khan shared a love-filled note and photo for rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday. While both Susanne and Arslan often share mushy posts for each other, they have not confirmed their relationship as yet, with many taking today’s post as a confirmation that they are ‘Instagram official’.

The interior designer, who was earlier married to Hrithik Roshan and has two sons with him, posted a happy picture of herself with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Sussanne on Sunday celebrated Goni’s birthday. The picture she shared was taken at Goni’s birthday bash. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Susanne wished him “a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve.”

“Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. ♥️♥️♥️I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across♥️♥️🌟Shine brightest limitless,” she wrote as the caption. “Thank you so much. You are just amazing,” Arslan replied to Sussanne’s post. Later, adding to his previous comment, he wrote, “Love you.”

The photo shows Sussanne and Arslan sharing a warm hug. The two are happily posing for the camera. Earlier this year, Arslan Goni shared a picture with Sussanne wishing her on her birthday. “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. ♥️♥️♥️♥️and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love,” he wrote, in response to which, Sussanne replied “Thank you for my everything.”

A video from Arslan Goni’s birthday celebrations shows Sussanne arranging and lighting up candles on her rumoured boyfriend’s cake. She seemed to have hosted the party and invited all their friends. Ekta Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, and several other celebrities were seen attending Arslan’s birthday bash.

Earlier in the day, Mushtag Shiekh treated fans to a video in which Sussanne seemed extremely excited for Arslan’s birthday. “Arsalan’s bday and it had to be epic! Suzy left no stone unturned to make it a super night…the end result was a party that was memorable and unforgettable. Stuffed with love, warmth, happiness and crazy just like the yummy turkey!” he wrote as the caption.

The party was also attended by Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was one of the guests.