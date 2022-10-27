Sussanne Khan celebrates birthday with boyfriend Arslan Goni, Karishma Tanna, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash. See inside photos

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, designer Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday on Wednesday in Mumbai. Sussanne hosted a big bash that was attended by many including her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni and many actors like Karishma Tanna, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Aditya Seal among many others.

Sussanne and Hrithik share a warm relationship with each other and have been supportive of each others’ new partners ever since they went their separate ways. Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, however, were not clicked at the party.

Check out the inside photos from the party

Karan Kundrra shared this on his Instagram story.

Karishma Tanna attended the party

Many celebrities were clicked as they arrived for the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Earlier in the day, Arslan Goni wished Sussanne on his social media with a thoughtful note. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday my love … i have put it out all there. In the past two years I have felt the same emotions as always just when I was happy I was happier when I was sad I was less sad and when I was in pain I had the strength to take it ….. I want to thank your love. And I pray the child in you always stays alive and spread happiness. Lots of love and happiness. Happy happy birthday. P.s I could not put any other song coz this was the song of the year.”