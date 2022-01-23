Sussanne Khan attends Sunaina Roshan’s 50th birthday bash, shares photo with Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are one of those few Bollywood couples who despite their divorce, have remained on good terms. Recently, Sussanne joined him and his family at his sister Sunaina Roshan’s 50th birthday party on Sunday. She took to Instagram Stories to share photos from the party and wish Sunaina.

In one photo, Sussanne and Sunaina wore funky glasses shaped like the number 50. “Happy happy birthday@roshansunaina Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022,” it was captioned.

(Photo: Instagram/ Sussanne Khan) (Photo: Instagram/ Sussanne Khan)

Sussanne posted another photo with Sunaina, which also featured Hrithik, and wrote, “Some bonds are eternal… Same…darling Nikoo… Happiness, love and big smiles surround you always… @roshansunaina.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

Hrithik and Sunaina’s mother Pinkie Roshan also posted wishes on Instagram. Pinkie shared a picture with her husband Rakesh Roshan and Sunaina, and wrote, “We have seen you as a baby, toddler, kindergarten, mid school, high school, college…then as a wife, a mother who turns 50 today. Your journey has been very challenging and now from today be in allowance to receive happiness, love, peace, joy from the universe #bestdaughter #bestsister #bestfriend #bestgranddaughter #bestmother @sunainaroshan happy GOLDEN birthday my love.”

Hrithik and Sussanne, who are parents to Hrehaan and Hridaan, are often seen attending each other’s family’s functions.