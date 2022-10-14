Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa says things are not working out between her, husband Rajeev Sen

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen‘s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa have been in the news after they spoke about the trouble in their marriage. A few months back, the couple had announced that they are separating but changed their minds later. However, things have hit a dead end and Charu is not following Rajeev on Instagram anymore. The TV actor, in a new interview, said that is not the case and she has been blocked by her husband on the social media app.

Rajeev and Charu got married in 2019 but announced separation in August this year. However, the couple then shortly announced that they are giving their marriage a second chance. Together, they are the parents of daughter Ziana, who was born in November 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu)

In an interview with HT, Charu said, “I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is.” Talking about the reconciliation, she said, “We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi dia tha, but then I don’t think it is working.”

Meanwhile, Charu seems to have deleted all the pictures with Rajeev on his Instagram account, hinting at trouble in paradise. Sushmita had taken to her Instagram account when she became an aunt and welcomed Ziana. She wrote, “#answeredprayers Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Meanwhile, Charu had shared a picture dressed up for Karwa Chauth on her Instagram stories. She held baby Ziana in the picture but Rajeev was not part of her social media pictures.