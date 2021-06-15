Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen: ‘I would like to be an actor full-time’

Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen recently made her debut in the entertainment industry by featuring in a short film called Suttabaazi. For her performance in the movie, junior Sen has been garnering praise from all quarters. Recently, in an interview, Renee expressed her wish to pursue acting professionally and how thrilled she has been with the reaction to her debut.

Renee said it has been her ‘dream’ to see herself on screen, which she was finally able to achieve with Suttabaazi. “I was finally able to look at myself on screen. It’s been a dream for so long! It has been a happy experience, so the only feeling is that I am so happy. Even if someone has constructive criticism or feedback, I am just taking it all in. Although I am just 21 years old, it has been the best experience of my life,” she told Times of India.

Suttabaazi was also screened on the Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube channel, which has further attracted more attention to the film and its cast. Talking about the same, Renee stated, “I did not anticipate any of this and it makes me so happy with the love that the film is getting. So, I’m just so grateful. Every day, I feel people are connecting with the story. That’s the most important thing; bringing a script to life is such a fulfilling experience. We’ve been getting a lot of good reactions; the audience is saying that they wished that the film was longer. It’s definitely reaching a wider audience now with it being showcased at the Bandra Film Festival. Even the constructive criticism has really helped me improve, and I’m keeping those things in mind when I perform next.”

When asked about her desire to follow her mother’s footsteps and become a full-time actor, Renee’s response was affirmative. “Of course, I would like to work more. But for that, I have to work on myself a lot. But yes, I would like to be an actor full-time,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen, who made her comeback to showbiz with Hotstar series Aarya, is currently looking forward to the release of the second season.