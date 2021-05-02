Sushmita Sen and Zoya Akhtar mourn the loss of loved ones due to Covid-19: ‘Those aren’t bonfires in the park’

Sushmita Sen spoke about the resilience of human spirit as India deals with the debilitating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor posted a picture of herself on Sunday and penned a tribute for the frontline workers. She also mourned people who lost their lives to Covid-19. “My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath…mourning the loss of loved ones…struggling to make a living…the plight of daily wage workers…all our covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness,” she wrote.

She added it is time that people should not waste a single moment and put their strength in saving life. “Let’s not waste a single moment playing the blame game, for that moment, can be better utilised doing everything WE can to save a life.🙏 Every life is precious…we must not get used to it being reduced to a death toll number,” she mentioned.

On a concluding note, Sushmita said her fans are always in her prayers. “Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay clean, try to keep a calm state of mind, wear the mask and respect the rules…for that, which may look like a cage, could actually be a shield to protect our lives!!🙏 You all are always in my prayers & as gratitude in my heart!! 🤗❤️ Soooooo proud of you guys!!!” she said.

Later in the day, Zoya Akhtar also posted a moving couplet, paying her tribute to the lost souls. Commenting on the on-going rage against government’s failure to handle Covid-19 surge, Zoya posted a slide which read, “She is gone I am told, death by strangulation look closer, you will see the marks. She is not the only one I am told serial killer on the loose, look closer, those aren’t bonfires in the parks.”

Along with it, Zoya wrote, “To those departed. Rest in peace. You will never be forgotten♥️.”

Mini Mathur posted a picture on Instagram to ask her followers about their well-being. “Are you guys doing okay? Hang in there. Dedicate a few hours everyday to helping the less fortunate and please also find time to look after yourself and address the anxiety you are experiencing. It’s a tough time for all of us. But we WILL get through,” Mathur wrote along with her post.

As India is trying to battle Covid-19 pandemic, many actors have come forward to lend their help. Actors such as Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and others are amplifying the needs of those battling Covid-19 as well as helpful resources. Deepika Padukone had spoken about mental health with a post that read, “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important!” Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, encouraged her Hollywood colleagues as well as social media followers to contribute in raising funds for India.