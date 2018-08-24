Sushmita Sen: New generation of women are more supportive of each other

Sushmita Sen said that women have become far more confident about their appearance. Sushmita Sen said that women have become far more confident about their appearance.

Actor Sushmita Sen says society is moving in the right direction as women no longer believe in elbowing each other to be “one-up”.

The 42-year-old actor says the world has become a better place as even men are now more supportive of women and are accepting their individuality.

“What I love about the times we are living in now is that women don’t need to pull down other women to be better or one up. Now, if somebody asks them to do that they usually dump the person. The new generation of women and even men are far more supportive of each other. I find this excellent. There was a time when everybody was busy doing ‘What is she wearing? How is she looking?’ I am happy that is changing now. I am very glad to see that because my children are growing in that environment,” Sushmita told PTI in an interview.

The actor says women are now motivated enough to take stand for themselves. “I don’t talk about things like women power and this and that. Because I believe fighting for it is saying we are weaker. I don’t believe in that concept. For me, there is no fighting for women,” she says.

Sushmita believes another significant change that has come over the years is that women have become more confident about their appearance.

“Life becomes easier when we stop aping people. Which is on all fronts, be it looks, body shape or anything. It is going against the grain of your DNA. Everyone is build a certain way and differently. If we are not going to appreciate who we are, the world definitely doesn’t have the time for us.

“I believe people, especially women, have become more accepting of who they are. And if somebody doesn’t like them that way they don’t shy away from showing them the door.”

Sushmita was speaking on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, where she walked the ramp for the show presented by RMV Silks in collaboration with designer Sunita Shanker.

