Sushmita Sen is a woman with ‘an attitude’ in her throwback post from Sardinia vacation, Charu Asopa cheers her on

August 5, 2022 11:41:31 am
Actor Sushmita Sen took to her social media handles to share a throwback photo from her recent vacation and it looks like the picture was clicked in Sardinia, where she was apparently holidaying with Lalit Modi. Sushmita captioned the photo, “The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!!😉😄💋❤️”. Her sister-in-law Charu Asopa was completely in love with the photo, and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.
Charu is married to Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen. It was recently reported that the two are heading towards a divorce. However, Rajeev’s recent vlog suggested that the two might have patched up as he was heard praising Charu in the video.
Sushmita is apparently dating businessman Lalit Modi. Modi took to his social media to announce the relationship, however, Sushmita has refrained from confirming or denying the relationship. Sushmita often ‘likes’ Modi’s social media posts.
Announcing their relationship, Modi shared a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER 🥰😘” Lalit Modi also added Sushmita’s photo to her display picture and added her handle to his bio. But Sushmita is yet to make any such declaration.
On the work front, Sushmita is set to appear in the third season of her Hotstar series Aarya. In July, show creator Ram Madhvani announced on social media that the third season was in development.
