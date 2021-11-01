Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa welcome baby girl, ‘bua’ Sushmita Sen says ‘Lakshmi arrives ahead of Diwali’. See photos

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen became a father on Monday morning to a baby girl. Married to television actor Charu Asopa, the baby has brought immense joy to the bua (aunt), as she excitedly shared the news of welcoming Goddess Lakshmi home, just before Diwali.

Sushmita shared a photo of herself from the hospital where she is seen in scrubs. Posing with her hands gestured as a a heart, the actor informed that the photo was clicked just before Charu delivered the baby. She thanked the doctors for the beautiful experience, sharing that she was blessed to witness the delivery.

Sharing that her prayers have been answered, the Aarya actor wrote, ” Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!!.”

The actor further congratulated both the families, pointing out that they have “three grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga . I love you guys!!!.”

Charu Asopa was quick to reply to the post writing, “Love you a lot didi. Bua ki jaan aagayi finally. .” The Mere Angne Mein actor also posted photos of herself from the hospital, holding her baby, as husband Rajeev Sen kisses their daughter on the forehead.

“Blessed with a baby girl Thank u Rajeev for always being there for me , love you .. Thank u all for your love & prayers.. Thank u God ,” she wrote.

Posting the same photos, Rajeev, on his part thanked his wife for ‘being strong”. He wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God .”

After dating each other for a few months, Charu and Rajeev got married in June, 2019.