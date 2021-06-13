Sushmita Sen turns hairdresser for daughter Alisah, Renee Sen has a request too. See photos

Sushmita Sen can do everything, and hairdressing is one of those things. On Saturday evening, Sushmita treated her fans to a picture in which she is seen carefully cutting her younger daughter Alisah’s hair while the little one sits still. Describing the moment, Sushmita said that she has been “the official choice of hairdresser” for Alisah since the age of 3.

“Busy weekend anyone?!!! Alisah has a way of making me feel really important…I’ve been her official choice of hairdresser since she was 3yrs old! While I am all stressed to cut her hair, she simply meditates! Love her confidence!” Sushmita wrote alongside her Instagram post. She informed her fans that the picture was clicked by her elder daughter Renee. Later, Sushmita shared the final results via pictures that featured both her daughters in their candid avatars.

Sushmita also shared post-haircut results on her fans’ demand. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram) Sushmita also shared post-haircut results on her fans’ demand. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita’s new talent has left her fans impressed. In fact, Renee requested Sushmita to cut her hair too. “Maa please cut my hair”, she wrote to which Sushmita replied, “You are too old now. Anytime Shona!” One of her Instagram followers congratulated the actor for the “new field of expertise” while another praised Sushmita’s relationship with her kids. “What a lovely relationship between the supermom and her daughter,” a fan wrote.

Ever since Sushmita made her comeback with her debut series Aarya, she has been making sure to keep her fans informed about her life.

On the work front, Sushmita had shot for a schedule of Aarya season 2. The shooting had to be put on pause because of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.