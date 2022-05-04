Sushmita Sen tells photographer ‘Itna daantte hai kya?’ as he asks her to pose with daughter Renee, watch

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party on Tuesday grabbed a lot of limelight for hosting a series of Bollywood celebrities. From Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh to Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani and Sushmita Sen, many actors were photographed arriving for the party. But, it was a sweet gesture of Sushmita Sen that won the hearts of fans.

As Sushmita arrived for Arpita’s Eid celebration, she brought with her a box of sweets for the photographers who were present outside Arpita’s house. She handed over the box and told them, “These are some sweets for all of you, Eid Mubarak.” She then obliged for photos with her daughter Renee Sen, who looked pretty in her white suit. As she was walking away, she joked with one of the photographers who was asking her to pose with her daughter, “Itna daantte hai kya (who scolds like this)?”

The sweet gesture of Sushmita on Eid was appreciated by fans. “She is the sweetest!!! How thoughtful of her to bring sweets for the media ❤️” read a comment on the video. An Instagram user wrote, “Class apart 👏❤️”. Another noted, “She is such a beautiful human being ❤️”. “This is what grace looks like ..🙌❤️,” a user wrote.

Sushmita Sen has returned to the limelight with her web show Aarya, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Both the seasons of the show have received positive reviews from the critics and a good response from the audiences. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show’s third season is underway.