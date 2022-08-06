scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Sushmita Sen takes a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, Lalit Modi says ‘looking hot in Sardinia’. See pics, video

Lalit Modi sighed in relief as Sushmita Sen shared more pictures from holiday together. He wrote, "Love the posts on the Sardinia trip finally."

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 6, 2022 9:16:05 am
Sushmita Sen- Lalit Modi- SardiniaSushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have shared pictures from their beach holiday in Sardinia on their respective Instagram handles. (Photos: Sushmita Sen. Lalit Modi/ Instagram)

Former Miss Universe, actor Sushmita Sen, has shared some gorgeous pictures and videos from her recent holiday in Sardinia. In a new video, she is seen taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting a reaction from her boyfriend, former chairman of Indian Premiere League (IPL) Lalit Modi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita wrote in her Instagram post, “Align, pause, breathe…let go!!!❤️💃🏻 A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! 😁🤗💋.” She added, “Where life has depth…I am all in!!💃🏻😍I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️😊🎶.”

In this video, Sushmita is seen diving into the sea wearing a back swimsuit with a white skirt. Lalit Modi was quick to post a comment on her post and wrote, “Looking hot in Sardinia.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita also posted a selfie from the trip. She wrote, “The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! 😉😄💋❤️#strikeapose #clickclick 😎 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly 💃🏻🎶😁.” In another picture, Sushmita is also seen lounging on the deck of a yacht.

Lalit had commented on this post as well. He’d written, “Love the posts on the #sardinia trip finally 😘😘😘😍.” Sushmita’s sister-in-law and television actor Charu Asopa Sen also dropped a “❤️“.

Also read |Lalit, Sushmita and us

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Lalit Modi had revealed that he is in a relationship with Sushmita recently, when he shared several pictures of the two on holiday in Sardinia. While Sushmita has not spoken about it officially, she had slammed people for calling her a ‘gold digger’ for dating Lalit Modi. She wrote in an Instagram post that she buys her own diamonds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enoughPremium
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enough

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of Aarya 2 and will soon be seen in the third season of the International Emmy-nominated show.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 09:16:05 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals

5

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Express Opinion

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation
Delhi Confidential

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Culinary Capital

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy
Coomi Kapoor writes

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy

Premium
Vice-President: The post, the provisions, and the past

Vice-President: The post, the provisions, and the past

Premium
India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement