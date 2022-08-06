Sushmita Sen takes a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, Lalit Modi says ‘looking hot in Sardinia’. See pics, video

August 6, 2022 9:16:05 am
Former Miss Universe, actor Sushmita Sen, has shared some gorgeous pictures and videos from her recent holiday in Sardinia. In a new video, she is seen taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, prompting a reaction from her boyfriend, former chairman of Indian Premiere League (IPL) Lalit Modi.
View this post on Instagram
Sushmita wrote in her Instagram post, “Align, pause, breathe…let go!!!❤️💃🏻 A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! 😁🤗💋.” She added, “Where life has depth…I am all in!!💃🏻😍I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️😊🎶.”
In this video, Sushmita is seen diving into the sea wearing a back swimsuit with a white skirt. Lalit Modi was quick to post a comment on her post and wrote, “Looking hot in Sardinia.”
View this post on Instagram
Sushmita also posted a selfie from the trip. She wrote, “The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! 😉😄💋❤️#strikeapose #clickclick 😎 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly 💃🏻🎶😁.” In another picture, Sushmita is also seen lounging on the deck of a yacht.
Lalit had commented on this post as well. He’d written, “Love the posts on the #sardinia trip finally 😘😘😘😍.” Sushmita’s sister-in-law and television actor Charu Asopa Sen also dropped a “❤️“.
View this post on Instagram
Lalit Modi had revealed that he is in a relationship with Sushmita recently, when he shared several pictures of the two on holiday in Sardinia. While Sushmita has not spoken about it officially, she had slammed people for calling her a ‘gold digger’ for dating Lalit Modi. She wrote in an Instagram post that she buys her own diamonds.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of Aarya 2 and will soon be seen in the third season of the International Emmy-nominated show.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracyPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu’s seat
Delhi News Live Updates: BJP denies link to man booked for ‘abusing, pushing’ woman in Noida society
Ways in which pollution affects the skin (plus, effective ways to protect it)
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up after dating for nine months
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber’s mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
Culinary Capital: Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Charged for fraud, BJP leader Pravin Darekar now Mumbai district central co-op bank president
Detect dummy IED, get a reward: Delhi Police bid to incentivise alert citizens
US appeals court says artificial intelligence can’t be patent inventor
While You Were Asleep: Hima fails to qualify for women’s 200m final, India beat England to enter final in men’s lawn bowls, Pallikal-Ghosal book semis berth
Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore seized at Chennai airport
Daily briefing: Eye on inflation, RBI goes for 3rd rate hike this year; A lost and found Mumbai story