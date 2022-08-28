scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughter Renee Sen, see all photos

Sushmita Sen, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and daughter Renee Sen came out for birthday preparation of the actor's younger daughter Alisah's 13th birthday.

sushmita sen, rohman shawl, reene senSushmita Sen with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sushmita Sen was seen in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon along with daughter Renee Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita and Rohman were clicked in Santacruz, Mumbai. While Sushmita was seen dressed in a comfortable lavender co-ords set, Rohman wore a t-shirt with a pair of jeans.

It Sushmita’s younger daughter Alisah‘s 13th birthday and they were out to do some shopping for it. Earlier in the day, Sushmita wished her daughter and wrote, ” “Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God & a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love & the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace & mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s Mother!! To your health & happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!! Maa.”

See Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, and daughter Renee Sen’s photos: 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl (2) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While Sushmita took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for her daughter Alisah, Rohman Shawl also wished her via his Instagram story. Sharing a photo of himself with Alisah, he wrote, “Happy Birthday my Gabdu.”

rohman shawl 759 (Photo: Rohman Shawl/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl announced their breakup on social media last year in December. However, the two remain friends and are often seen together.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Of late Sushmita Sen has been in the headlines for her relationship with former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi. While Modi announced that they are together on social media, Sushmita is yet to comment on this.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:28:35 pm
Next Story

CJI Lalit-led bench will hear pleas of Siddique Kappan & Gautam Navlakha, PILs on Monday

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement