Sushmita Sen steps out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughter Renee Sen, see all photos

Sushmita Sen was seen in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon along with daughter Renee Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita and Rohman were clicked in Santacruz, Mumbai. While Sushmita was seen dressed in a comfortable lavender co-ords set, Rohman wore a t-shirt with a pair of jeans.

It Sushmita’s younger daughter Alisah‘s 13th birthday and they were out to do some shopping for it. Earlier in the day, Sushmita wished her daughter and wrote, ” “Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God & a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love & the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace & mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s Mother!! To your health & happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!! Maa.”

See Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, and daughter Renee Sen's photos:

While Sushmita took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for her daughter Alisah, Rohman Shawl also wished her via his Instagram story. Sharing a photo of himself with Alisah, he wrote, “Happy Birthday my Gabdu.”

(Photo: Rohman Shawl/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl announced their breakup on social media last year in December. However, the two remain friends and are often seen together.

Of late Sushmita Sen has been in the headlines for her relationship with former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi. While Modi announced that they are together on social media, Sushmita is yet to comment on this.