Saturday, November 20, 2021
Sushmita Sen shows off new look after surgery: ‘This is the new me’

On Friday, Sushmita Sen had disclosed that she had a surgery and said she is recuperating well.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 5:27:25 pm
Sushmita SenSushmita Sen thanked her fans for sending her the "loveliest vibe" and "healing energy". (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Actor Sushmita Sen has revealed her new look after a surgery she underwent on November 16. Sushmita, who celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday, shared a video of herself with the look and sent gratitude to her fans.

In the video, the Aarya actor thanked her fans for sending her the “loveliest vibe” and “healing energy” that she needs. She can be seen sporting a bob cut.

On Friday, Sushmita had disclosed that she had a surgery and said she is recuperating well. She shared a photo of herself silhouetted to share the news.

 

In the caption, she wrote a note of gratitude while also giving an update about her health status. “I completed Aarya 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!!” she wrote.

Sushmita made a comeback to acting with Ram Madhvani’s series Aarya last year. She wrapped filming the second season recently. In the crime drama, the actor stars opposite co-stars Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das and others.

