Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Sushmita Sen shares Renee’s birthday photos with ex Rohman Shawl amid break-up rumours with Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen shared photos from her daughter Renee's birthday celebrations, which featured Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin after Lalit Modi removed her mention from his social media bio.

Sushmita SenSushmita Sen celebrated Renee's 23rd birthday recently (Photo: Instagram/ Sushmita Sen)

As the confusion surrounding Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship reaches a feverish pitch, the actor is in no hurry to clear the air. Instead, she took to Instagram and shared several photos from her daughter Renee’s birthday celebrations, which featured both her former boyfriends, Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin.

Sushmita captioned her post, “On 4th September my #firstlove @reneesen47 celebrated her 23rd birthday!!#timeflies. From dinner with family to dancing the night away with all of Renee’s awesome friends…the beautiful birthday girl rocked all our worlds like only SHE can!!! Thank you @ritik_bhasin & @145cafeandbar for celebrating Renee’s birthday with such love & style!!! you guys are AMAZING … I am a fan!!! Here’s to you Shona @reneesen47. To your health & happiness always!!! Alisah & I remain forever yours!!!” The photos featured Sushmita with Renee and Alisah, as well as Ritik, Rohman and other guests.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Rumours about Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s break-up began to arise after he removed her from his bio and display photo. While Lalit had shared intimate photos of the two of them from a Maldives vacation in July and been vocal about their relationship, Sushmita had never directly admitted to their it. Instead, she has just written cryptic posts hitting back at trolls who called her a gold-digger. She had written that she was ‘perfectly centred’ in her being and that she digs “deeper than Gold.” “I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes I still buy them myself.” She had also shared articles that spoke about how she was being targeted by trolls.

Fans are even more curious about Rohman’s continued presence in Sushmita’s life as the couple had called it quits amicably last December. Nevertheless, he still celebrated Renee’s birthday and was also recently seen with Sushmita for a film screening.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:57:51 pm
