Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee sings ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sushmita Sen on Tuesday celebrated World Music Day with daughter Renee’s rendition of Gangubai Kathiawadi song “Jab Saiyaan”. Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, “Our world needs music!” She added that she loves Renee’s voice and is “proud” of her. In response, Renee wrote, “thank you soooooo much Maa. I LOVE YOU.”

Not just Sushmita, her fans also loved Renee’s voice. “What a beautiful voice…Renee has…!!! God Bless the talented young lady…!!! Much love,” a fan wrote. “She sings so well that…can hear it on loop,” another comment read. “This is sooo beautiful. Each and every note was so so perfect. Much much love to Renee. Happy World Music Day,” a fan commented.

While Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya Season 2, Renee made her debut with the short film Suttabaazi. In an interview with Film Companion, Sushmita admitted that she is anxious about her daughter Renee’s career.

“I’ve always raised the two of them saying, ‘Look, the man you choose to marry, or have as a companion, and the profession you choose, where you choose to live. These are all your calls. Mum’s home, mum’s heart, mum’s love is always going to be there, but I will never be responsible for the call that you take. Nor will I run behind you to watch your every step, because that will never allow you to make your authentic mistakes. The only thing I can guide you with is so you don’t make blunders, and that, too, is not in my control,’” she said.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Aarya Season 3.