Sushmita Sen gives health update, says she survived a ‘very big’ heart attack: ’95 percent blockage in the main artery’

Actor-model Sushmita Sen, who is recovering from a recent heart attack, took to her Instagram account and interacted with her fans in live session. Sushmita gave her fans an update about her health, and stated that the live session is intended to express her gratitude to those who have supported her throughout this time.

The actor spent the majority of the live session thanking her family, her doctors, and those who stood by her. She later spoke about what happened, and said, “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart.” The actor also thanked her doctor, who is the ICU head of Nanavati hospital, for saving her life more than once.

Sushmita added, “I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.” Further, she thanked her fans and well wishers for the messages and flowers and added, “My home looks like a Garden of Eden.”

A few days ago, Sushmita posted a picture with her father and revealed that she had suffered a heart attack. She wrote in the caption, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart.’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!”

On the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in Aarya 3.