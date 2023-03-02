scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Sushmita Sen says she suffered a heart attack: ‘Angioplasty done, stent in place’

Sushmita Sen on Thursday took to Instagram to share that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago.

sushmita senSushmita Sen will soon be seen in Aarya Season 3. (Photo: Sushmita/Instagram)
Sushmita Sen says she suffered a heart attack: 'Angioplasty done, stent in place'
Actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday took to Instagram to share that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago. The 47-year-old actor also revealed that she had an angioplasty done and has got a stent put in her heart.

Sharing a picture with her father, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) 😍I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️”

In her post, the Main Hoon Na actor thanked people who came to her aid in the time of need. “Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏 This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! 😇😁🤗❤️🎶💋 I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga 🤗❤️🙏,” Sushmita added.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Like her many fans, Sophie Choudry was shocked to learn about Sushmita Sen’s heart attack. She commented on Sushmita’s post, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever❤️❤️🧿.” Her fans wished her speedy recovery. One of them wrote, “We are so blessed to have the courage and power by Maa Durga and here you are 😍…” Another added, “You are the epitome of class, elegance and grace. Your life inspires us all. Stay safe.”

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Disney Plus Hotstar show Aarya. She has already shot for the third season.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:03 IST
