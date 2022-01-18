Sushmita Sen says she isn’t ‘lost’: ‘You just haven’t found me yet’

Sushmita Sen shared a new Instagram post on Monday, and in her own style, spoke about love and finding the right person in life. The actor recently ended her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita picked a picture from one of her photoshoots and in the caption wrote, “‘I am not lost sweetheart…you just haven’t found me yet’ I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita has been sharing several thoughts on Instagram, most of the time hinting at her current state of mind. Sushmita, who’s riding high on the success of the the second season of Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar, announced of parting ways with her longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she had written.

The former Miss Universe was spotted with her daughters Renee and Alisah and a little child last week, giving way to rumours that she’s adopted a baby boy. She later quashed the reports through an Instagram post.

Sushmita shared a photo of her chatting with the young boy, who sat atop a car bonnet. In the picture, she introduced Amadeus to her fans, she addressed the ‘random news’ and their reaction to it. “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all!!! Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’s mom),” Sushmita wrote with the photo.