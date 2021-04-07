Sushmita Sen revisits daughter’s essay on adoption: ‘Alisah Sen inspires me’

Sushmita Sen is in awe of the wisdom of her younger daughter Alisah. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen is a proud mother of two daughters, Alisah and Renee. Often, the actor takes to social media to share the achievements of her daughters and posts photos and videos of her time with them. Recently, she was overwhelmed as she revisited a video of her younger daughter, Alisah when she wrote an essay on adoption titled, ‘Adopt a child but out of love’.

Sharing a throwback video of Alisah narrating the essay she wrote, Sushmita tweeted, “Such wisdom & grace!!! Alisah Sen inspires me!!! #DuggaDugga #BornFromTheHeart.”

In the video, 10-year-old Alisah says, “I believe that you should adopt a child from the orphanage since you will have happiness in your family. After all, a child must have the right to live. You might be thinking that adopting a child means more responsibility than a biological one. But no, you are wrong. Both types are the same and secondly, there shouldn’t even be a differentiation.”

Listening to Alisah’s words, the Aarya actor couldn’t believe her 10-year-old daughter has written it and asks her “Did you write all that by yourself? All of it? Really?”

Alisah, in her essay, wrote how she thinks that adopting a child is just like saving a life. She added, “When you adopt, you give life to someone. You get to be different. You get to choose a child whose parents abandoned them. Besides, honestly, it is a beautiful feeling to know that you gave life in such a way that you saved one.”

The former Miss Universe, Sushmita became a mother at the age of 24 when she adopted Renee. She adopted Alisah in 2010. In an earlier interview, she had said she is extremely proud of her 24-year-old self for making ‘the wisest decision’ to adopt. She said, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

On the work front, Sushmita is currently working on the second season of Disney Plus Hotstar’s popular web series Aarya.