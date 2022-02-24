Sushmita Sen reveals 3 aspects of daughters’ lives that she won’t interfere in: ‘The man you choose to marry…’

Actor Sushmita Sen admitted that very naturally, she is anxious about her daughter Renee’s career in the film industry, but said that she promised never to interfere in her daughters’ career choices. Renee made her acting debut last year with the short film Suttabaazi.

In an interview with Film Companion, Sushmita spoke about her daughters and how she has raised them. She said that she assured both Renee and her younger sister Alisah that there are certain aspects in their lives that she, as a mother, will never meddle in.

Asked about her daughter’s debut, she said, “There’s always anxiety, because it’s not just a profession, it’s also your child moving into her own, finding her own… And my little Renee, who is not little anymore, but for me, she is still a baby… I feel my younger one is a lot more mature, it happens, they’re completely different. Now, out of the two, my elder one has decided to become an actor, and this is where her decision is always going to be paramount.”

She continued, “I’ve always raised the two of them saying, ‘Look, the man you choose to marry, or have as a companion, and the profession you choose, where you choose to live. These are all your calls. Mum’s home, mum’s heart, mum’s love is always going to be there, but I will never be responsible for the call that you take. Nor will I run behind you to watch your every step, because that will never allow you to make your authentic mistakes. The only thing I can guide you with is so you don’t make blunders, and that, too, is not in my control.”

Sushmita experienced a career resurgence of sorts with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, which aired its second season last year. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show’s third season is underway. Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000, when she, Sushmita, was 24 years old. She adopted Alisah in 2010.