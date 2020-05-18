Sushmita Sen reveals how she overcame Addison’s disease

Sushmita Sen has been meditating with Nunchaku for few years now. Sushmita Sen has been meditating with Nunchaku for few years now.

Sushmita Sen recently revealed that ‘meditating with nunchaku’ helped her heal after she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2014. In a video shared on her official YouTube channel, one can see Sushmita performing various moves with nunchaku or chainsticks.

The actor-model posted the video along with a note that gave an insight into her healing journey. Sushmita shared how ‘meditating with nunchaku’ helped her overcome the “dark times” that lasted four years.

Here’s what Sushmita Sen wrote about her Addison’s disease and ‘meditating with nunchaku’:

It read, “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me…A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)) Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita Sen recently also shared a video where she was interviewed by her two daughters – Renee and Alisah. The former beauty queen was seen answering questions about love, life and fears, in what she called her ‘most cherished interview’.

